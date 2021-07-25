Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 29,854 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 138.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,854 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.