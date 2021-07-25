Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 812.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $6,793,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $24,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 232,991 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. HSBC raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE CF opened at $47.31 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

