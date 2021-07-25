Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 10,635 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 127.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 17,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,661,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $92.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

