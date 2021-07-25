Paloma Partners Management Co Has $1.70 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 373.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,820,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.55.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $458.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $454.10. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $333.10 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

