Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Paloma Partners Management Co lowered its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. reduced their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,094.13.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SAM opened at $701.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,009.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $693.21 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 EPS for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

