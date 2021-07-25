Paloma Partners Management Co Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $112.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Truist upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

