Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,450 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.94.

SBNY stock opened at $239.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.26. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $263.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

