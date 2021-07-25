Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA) & The Competition Critical Contrast

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PBLA) is one of 865 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Panbela Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Panbela Therapeutics Competitors 4778 18016 39518 770 2.58

Panbela Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.51%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 56.44%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A -$4.77 million -4.23 Panbela Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -2.30

Panbela Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Panbela Therapeutics. Panbela Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.9% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Panbela Therapeutics Competitors -2,680.14% -112.43% -27.43%

Summary

Panbela Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types. The company was founded by Michael T. Cullen, Jr. and Thomas X. Neenan on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Waconia, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.