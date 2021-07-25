Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stake Lowered by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,578 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 46.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $117.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.49. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $119.62.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 64.29%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.