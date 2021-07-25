Paradiem LLC Acquires 2,406 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth about $1,574,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,918 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $795,745.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,117.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.94. 148,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,911. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $206.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.60.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.90.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

