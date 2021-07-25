Paradiem LLC Acquires 468 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ASML by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $831,692,000 after acquiring an additional 911,709 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,794,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,329,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,753,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 553,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,482,000 after buying an additional 142,701 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

ASML stock traded up $18.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $748.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,303. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $756.78. The firm has a market cap of $314.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $684.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. ASML’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

