Paradiem LLC Boosts Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. ABM Industries makes up approximately 1.5% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,138,000 after acquiring an additional 961,135 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,290,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2,498.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,555,000 after acquiring an additional 594,802 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,421,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 193,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,439. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABM shares. FIX raised ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.