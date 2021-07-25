Paradiem LLC Has $2.90 Million Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Paradiem LLC raised its position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after acquiring an additional 465,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPLD shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of Upland Software stock remained flat at $$38.03 on Friday. 135,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,781. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.