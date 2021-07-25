Paradiem LLC Takes $2.15 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Paradiem LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,880 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LPX. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $237,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $57,543,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $773,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,269 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $41,121,000 after purchasing an additional 763,209 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $68,228,000 after purchasing an additional 677,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.75. 1,021,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,769,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

