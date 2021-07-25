Paradiem LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

In related news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,852 shares of company stock worth $4,559,548. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.94. 758,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

