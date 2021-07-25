Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.23 Million

Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post $232.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $232.00 million and the highest is $232.90 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $181.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 29.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $395.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 159.00, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.16.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

