PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Increased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $308.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,231,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,828. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.08 and a 52 week high of $309.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $362.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

