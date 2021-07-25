Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt (LON:TET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.46% from the company’s previous close.

LON TET opened at GBX 1,065 ($13.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market cap of £635.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,149.42. Treatt has a 52-week low of GBX 502 ($6.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00).

In other Treatt news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.31), for a total value of £51,519.75 ($67,310.88).

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

