Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 2.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.25. 5,877,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,319. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.38 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $278,273.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,400.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,810 shares of company stock worth $92,842,396 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

