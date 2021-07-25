Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $313.20.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,397,000 after buying an additional 299,404 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,259,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,559,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $266.40 on Friday. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,664.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. Penumbra’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

