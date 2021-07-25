Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

