Petropavlovsk’s (POG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the mining company’s stock.
LON POG opened at GBX 21.84 ($0.29) on Wednesday. Petropavlovsk has a one year low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £864.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27.
About Petropavlovsk
