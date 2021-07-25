Petropavlovsk’s (POG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

LON POG opened at GBX 21.84 ($0.29) on Wednesday. Petropavlovsk has a one year low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a one year high of GBX 41.60 ($0.54). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £864.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27.

About Petropavlovsk

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

