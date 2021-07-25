PIBBLE Tops 1-Day Volume of $33,684.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. PIBBLE has a total market capitalization of $21.74 million and approximately $33,684.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIBBLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00048140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.00830966 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIBBLE (CRYPTO:PIB) is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

