Piper Sandler Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $78.24 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

