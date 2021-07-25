Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.20.

PLYA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

PLYA stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock worth $46,673,575. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

