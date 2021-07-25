Plian (PI) Reaches Market Cap of $5.26 Million

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Plian coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Plian has a market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $54,025.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Plian has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.00841750 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About Plian

Plian is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 830,980,171 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.