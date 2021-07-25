Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLUG. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.26.

PLUG stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.40. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

