Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Issues Earnings Results

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

Shares of PLBC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. 11,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,870. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

