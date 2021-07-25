Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Issues Earnings Results

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 17.20%.
Shares of PLBC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.15. 11,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,870. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.
Plumas Bancorp Company Profile
Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.
