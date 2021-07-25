Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.04 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 88,462 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in InMode were worth $11,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,997 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $50,866,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $32,087,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $23,158,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in InMode by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 460,491 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after acquiring an additional 305,627 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on InMode from $94.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Shares of INMD opened at $111.83 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $113.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.14 million. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

