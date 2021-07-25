Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $389,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $95,802.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,897.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 285,428 shares of company stock worth $9,200,150. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYGN opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.08.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

