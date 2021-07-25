Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $301,555,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,279,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after buying an additional 640,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $221.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.84. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.78 and a fifty-two week high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.