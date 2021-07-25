Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,494 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Celanese worth $11,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2,977.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

Celanese stock opened at $152.81 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.