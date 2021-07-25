Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 259,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,064,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Shares of CPB opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $43.82 and a 52-week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

