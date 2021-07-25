Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PDS. National Bank Financial raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of PDS opened at $33.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.99. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $44.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $440.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -8.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 35.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $3,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

