Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $76.30 Million

Brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to post $76.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.60 million. Premier Financial posted sales of $77.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full-year sales of $306.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.50 million to $313.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $302.27 million, with estimates ranging from $293.40 million to $310.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

NASDAQ:PFC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $998.52 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.51. Premier Financial has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $35.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 236,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 125.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Premier Financial by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,340,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

