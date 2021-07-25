Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 55,809 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 657,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Safehold were worth $46,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after acquiring an additional 195,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at $14,160,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 117,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 115,241 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Safehold by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $87.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.21. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.82.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,202,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,728,321.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 125,916 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,773 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAFE. B. Riley began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

