Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $41.94 Million Holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,054,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.67% of American Vanguard worth $41,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,795,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in American Vanguard by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,047,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 453,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 39,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at $6,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

AVD opened at $16.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $514.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

AVD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

