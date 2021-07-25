Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 42,386 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $48,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

Shares of MSGS opened at $163.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.69. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

