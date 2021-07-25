Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $40,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGI. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 409.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 70,117 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.89.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 9,786 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,020,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,494. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

