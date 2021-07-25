Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,930 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,930 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.57% of ExlService worth $47,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $32,747,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,941,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in ExlService by 300.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 89,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 111.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

EXLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.97 and a 12 month high of $110.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.73. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,450. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.