Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 125,092 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.93% of Curtiss-Wright worth $44,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,673,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 391,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,448,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW opened at $116.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.38. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $83.04 and a 52 week high of $133.37. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

