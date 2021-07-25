Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.11. 23,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 17,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prime Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

