ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.29

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 192028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.