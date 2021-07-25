ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.29

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 192028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

