ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PBSFY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ProSiebenSat.1 Media from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.16. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 7.47%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.1479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

