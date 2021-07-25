Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Proto Labs worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $64,608,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,640,000 after acquiring an additional 385,843 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after acquiring an additional 367,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 307.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at $15,080,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark cut their price target on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $86.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.16 and a 1 year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.