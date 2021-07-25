Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PUK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE:PUK opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28. Prudential has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $44.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUK. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth $38,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prudential in the first quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

