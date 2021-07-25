PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $151.00

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $150.76, with a volume of 6698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.28.

PTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

