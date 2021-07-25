PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Holdings Decreased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 191,413 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $33,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTCT. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,101,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,828,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $13,561,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $9,053,000.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $41.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 0.99. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.93.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

