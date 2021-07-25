Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Given a $15.97 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been assigned a $15.97 price target by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PUBGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Macquarie upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $15.97 target price on Publicis Groupe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of Publicis Groupe stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

