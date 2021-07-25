Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of Pure Cycle worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pure Cycle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of PCYO opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.65. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $16.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99.

Pure Cycle Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

